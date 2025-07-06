Thousands March in Ashura Procession to Honor Imam Hussain

Thousands of Shia mourners assembled Sunday for an Ashura procession, honoring the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, in the city. The event marks a significant day in the Islamic calendar, commemorating the 10th of Muharram.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Bota Kadal in Lal Bazar, participating by distributing water to attendees before the procession moved from Bora Kadala to finish at Zadibal Imambara. Sinha praised Imam Hussain's sacrifice and urged the youth to follow his path of service and compassion.

The mourners, passionate and reflective, traversed the city, reflecting on the narrative of good versus evil embodied in Hussain's sacrifice. Authorities ensured a peaceful march, with security personnel and volunteers collaborating to facilitate the event, alongside medical staff ready to address emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)