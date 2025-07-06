Thousands March in Ashura Procession to Honor Imam Hussain
Thousands of Shia mourners took part in an Ashura procession in the city to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, grandson of Prophet Muhammad. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the solemn event, distributing water to participants and honoring Hussain's sacrifice for peace. Authorities ensured a secure procession.
- Country:
- India
Thousands of Shia mourners assembled Sunday for an Ashura procession, honoring the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, in the city. The event marks a significant day in the Islamic calendar, commemorating the 10th of Muharram.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Bota Kadal in Lal Bazar, participating by distributing water to attendees before the procession moved from Bora Kadala to finish at Zadibal Imambara. Sinha praised Imam Hussain's sacrifice and urged the youth to follow his path of service and compassion.
The mourners, passionate and reflective, traversed the city, reflecting on the narrative of good versus evil embodied in Hussain's sacrifice. Authorities ensured a peaceful march, with security personnel and volunteers collaborating to facilitate the event, alongside medical staff ready to address emergencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashura
- Imam Hussain
- Procession
- Shia
- Muharram
- Sacrifice
- Manoj Sinha
- Zadibal
- Jammu
- Kashmir
ALSO READ
"Reduces stress, enhances quality of life": J-K LG Manoj Sinha participates in 11th International Yoga Day
Security Tightens for Muharram in Meerut Zone: Strict Measures in Place
Heroic Sacrifice: Ukrainian F-16 Pilot's Valor Amidst Intense Russian Strikes
Heroic Sacrifice: Ukrainian Pilot Loses Life in F-16 During Russian Assault
Punjab Enforces Strict Measures for Muharram Security