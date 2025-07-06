Left Menu

Vice Presidential Visit: From Temples to Legal Studies

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar commenced a two-day visit to Kerala, including a visit to the Guruvayur temple in Thrissur and an interaction with students at NUALS. Accompanied by dignitaries, he will engage in activities emphasizing cultural and educational exchange before returning to Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 06-07-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 16:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar began a significant two-day visit to Kerala on Sunday, underscoring cultural and educational ties. During his visit, he is scheduled to visit the revered Guruvayur temple in Thrissur district and hold discussions with students and faculty members at the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS).

Dhankar, accompanied by his wife Dr. Sudesh Dhankar, arrived at the international airport in a special Indian Air Force aircraft. They received a warm welcome from Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and several dignitaries, including state Industries Minister P. Rajeeve and Chief Secretary Dr. A. Jayathilak.

Following his temple visit on Monday morning, the Vice President will return to Kalamassery to meet with NUALS students and faculty, before departing for Delhi from Kochi International Airport later in the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

