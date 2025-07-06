Vice Presidential Visit: From Temples to Legal Studies

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar began a significant two-day visit to Kerala on Sunday, underscoring cultural and educational ties. During his visit, he is scheduled to visit the revered Guruvayur temple in Thrissur district and hold discussions with students and faculty members at the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS).

Dhankar, accompanied by his wife Dr. Sudesh Dhankar, arrived at the international airport in a special Indian Air Force aircraft. They received a warm welcome from Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and several dignitaries, including state Industries Minister P. Rajeeve and Chief Secretary Dr. A. Jayathilak.

Following his temple visit on Monday morning, the Vice President will return to Kalamassery to meet with NUALS students and faculty, before departing for Delhi from Kochi International Airport later in the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)