Dalai Lama Celebrates 90th Birthday Amid Worldwide Praise

The 14th Dalai Lama celebrated his 90th birthday at the Tsuglagkhang temple in Dharamshala amidst a gathering of thousands, braving heavy rains. Global leaders commended him on this milestone, reflecting his significant influence and respect across nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 17:12 IST
Dalai Lama
  • Country:
  • India

The Dalai Lama marked a momentous occasion on Sunday as he celebrated his 90th birthday in Dharamshala, attracting thousands despite inclement weather. The revered spiritual leader, known worldwide for his messages of peace, welcomed well-wishers from around the globe at the Tsuglagkhang temple.

Amidst the heavy rains, the resilient turnout highlighted the immense respect and admiration the Dalai Lama commands internationally. Attendees filled the temple courtyard to catch a glimpse of the Tibetan spiritual icon, underscoring his enduring global influence.

World leaders extended their congratulations to the Dalai Lama, praising his lifelong commitment to promoting harmony and compassion. The celebration underscored the enduring impact of his teachings and his status as a symbol of peace and wisdom worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

