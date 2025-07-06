Dalai Lama Celebrates 90th Birthday Amid Worldwide Praise

The Dalai Lama marked a momentous occasion on Sunday as he celebrated his 90th birthday in Dharamshala, attracting thousands despite inclement weather. The revered spiritual leader, known worldwide for his messages of peace, welcomed well-wishers from around the globe at the Tsuglagkhang temple.

Amidst the heavy rains, the resilient turnout highlighted the immense respect and admiration the Dalai Lama commands internationally. Attendees filled the temple courtyard to catch a glimpse of the Tibetan spiritual icon, underscoring his enduring global influence.

World leaders extended their congratulations to the Dalai Lama, praising his lifelong commitment to promoting harmony and compassion. The celebration underscored the enduring impact of his teachings and his status as a symbol of peace and wisdom worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)