Sudha Murty's Beloved Tale Takes the Stage in Delhi

Sudha Murty's cherished story, 'How I Taught My Grandmother to Read,' widely recognized for its impactful message, is set to grace the stage of Delhi in a new theatrical adaptation. Titled 'K se Kahani,' the Hindi play will premiere at the LTG Auditorium under the direction of Munish Sharma.

The adaptation, led by Delhi-based theatre collective Storee Ki Boree, focuses on the inspiring journey of Vijaya, a 60-year-old grandmother in North Karnataka. Guided by her granddaughter Seeya, Vijaya embarks on a transformative quest to learn to read, showcasing that it's never too late to pursue knowledge.

Featuring dialogues by Mrinal Mathur and dramaturgy input from Kavitha of Vishwa Shilpi Art Consultation, the production combines theatre, movement, and music to deliver a captivating experience. Murty's original story, part of the CBSE syllabus, continues to inspire audiences with its universal theme of lifelong learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)