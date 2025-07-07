Left Menu

Sudha Murty's Beloved Tale Takes the Stage in Delhi

Sudha Murty's acclaimed story, 'How I Taught My Grandmother to Read,' is being adapted into a Hindi play titled 'K se Kahani.' The production, directed by Munish Sharma and presented by Storee Ki Boree, explores the transformative journey of a 60-year-old grandmother in North Karnataka, emphasizing lifelong learning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:01 IST
Sudha Murty's Beloved Tale Takes the Stage in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sudha Murty's cherished story, 'How I Taught My Grandmother to Read,' widely recognized for its impactful message, is set to grace the stage of Delhi in a new theatrical adaptation. Titled 'K se Kahani,' the Hindi play will premiere at the LTG Auditorium under the direction of Munish Sharma.

The adaptation, led by Delhi-based theatre collective Storee Ki Boree, focuses on the inspiring journey of Vijaya, a 60-year-old grandmother in North Karnataka. Guided by her granddaughter Seeya, Vijaya embarks on a transformative quest to learn to read, showcasing that it's never too late to pursue knowledge.

Featuring dialogues by Mrinal Mathur and dramaturgy input from Kavitha of Vishwa Shilpi Art Consultation, the production combines theatre, movement, and music to deliver a captivating experience. Murty's original story, part of the CBSE syllabus, continues to inspire audiences with its universal theme of lifelong learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025