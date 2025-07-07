James Gunn Reinvents Superman for a New Era

In a bold cinematic move, James Gunn, the creative force behind Marvel's 'Guardians of the Galaxy,' reinvents the legendary Superman. With the release of his new film simply titled 'Superman,' Gunn aims to breathe fresh life into the character, pivotal to DC Studios' envisioning of a revitalized movie universe.

Debuting internationally on Wednesday and stateside on Friday, the film stars David Corenswet in an atypical portrayal of Superman. Gunn juxtaposes the traditional elements of the superhero world with novel twists, including introducing Superman's superpowered canine sidekick, Krypto, and depicting the Man of Steel bloodied and bruised.

Spearheading a long-term plan with Warner Bros, Gunn will guide DC Studios as co-CEO with Peter Safran. Their vision extends beyond Superman with projects like an R-rated 'Clayface' horror movie and an HBO Max series, 'Lanterns.' Gunn's meticulous approach to each project aims to define DC Studios' distinct voice separate from its superhero competitors.