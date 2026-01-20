Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan censor certification row: Madras HC reserves order.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-01-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 16:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan censor certification row: Madras HC reserves order.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
AU Small Finance Bank Sees Robust 26% Profit Growth in Q3 2025
Uttar Pradesh: The Crown Jewel of Indian Democracy
Vikram Solar's Record-Breaking Profit Surge: A Testament to Strategic Growth
India's eight core infrastructure sectors grow by 3.7 pc in December 2025 against 5.1 pc in the same month a year ago: Govt data.
India's Infrastructure Growth Slows Down