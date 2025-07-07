Smriti Irani Returns as Tulsi for a New Era of Indian Television

Smriti Irani, a prominent figure in both politics and television, announced her return to the role of Tulsi Virani from the iconic series 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. This return not only revives her character but reconnects with a narrative that reshaped Indian television between 2000 and 2008.

The series, originally aired on Star Plus, is undergoing a revival, sparking excitement across social media, especially after an image of Irani in a maroon saree reminiscent of her television heyday surfaced online. Irani remarks that this revival is about honoring the enduring legacy and transformative impact the series had on her life.

With a legacy of over 1,800 episodes, 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' is a touchstone in the Indian cultural zeitgeist, as emphasized by both Irani and its creator, Ekta Kapoor. The show connected deeply with its audience, becoming a ritual shared by millions and leaving a lasting emotional imprint on Indian society.