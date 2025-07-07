Left Menu

Smriti Irani Returns as Tulsi for a New Era of Indian Television

Smriti Irani is reprising her iconic role as Tulsi Virani in the beloved TV series 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. The revival aims to honor the legacy of a show that redefined Indian television and touched millions of lives. It premieres in a new format soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:07 IST
Smriti Irani
  • Country:
  • India

Smriti Irani, a prominent figure in both politics and television, announced her return to the role of Tulsi Virani from the iconic series 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. This return not only revives her character but reconnects with a narrative that reshaped Indian television between 2000 and 2008.

The series, originally aired on Star Plus, is undergoing a revival, sparking excitement across social media, especially after an image of Irani in a maroon saree reminiscent of her television heyday surfaced online. Irani remarks that this revival is about honoring the enduring legacy and transformative impact the series had on her life.

With a legacy of over 1,800 episodes, 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' is a touchstone in the Indian cultural zeitgeist, as emphasized by both Irani and its creator, Ekta Kapoor. The show connected deeply with its audience, becoming a ritual shared by millions and leaving a lasting emotional imprint on Indian society.

