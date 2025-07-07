Left Menu

Unveiling Ennovaterz: Pioneering Digital Reputation Evolution

WrightFont Digital is launching Ennovaterz, a Digital Reputation Club aimed at enhancing visibility and employability. Scheduled for July 26, 2025, the club will foster collaboration between academia, entrepreneurship, and innovation. It offers two programs, D.R.I.V.E. and D.R.E.A.M., to empower individuals in building impactful digital footprints.

Hyderabad | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

WrightFont Digital is thrilled to announce the impending launch of Ennovaterz, a groundbreaking Digital Reputation Club, on July 26, 2025, in Vadodara. This innovative platform is designed to enhance visibility and employability, bringing together university leaders, students, startup founders, and technology visionaries.

At the core of Ennovaterz are two flagship programs: D.R.I.V.E. (Digital Reputation for Inspiring Visibility & Employability) and D.R.E.A.M. (Digital Reputation Enabling Accelerators and Makers). The D.R.I.V.E. initiative is focused on students, offering campus-centered training and digital reputation growth. Meanwhile, D.R.E.A.M. highlights the journeys of tech and business pioneers, presenting them as icons of innovation.

According to Shravan Medempudi, CEO & Founder of WrightFont, Ennovaterz is a transformative movement aiming to build digital reputation at scale. As institutions across the globe pivot toward digital innovation, this club serves as a bridge to future-ready, visible reputations through collaboration and strategic insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

