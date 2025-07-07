Preserving Heritage: Uttar Pradesh's Legacy Trees Initiative

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched the 'Heritage Tree Adoption' scheme, aimed at preserving the state's rich natural heritage by adopting 948 century-old trees, as per an official statement on Monday.

These heritage trees, spanning 28 species across all 75 districts, have been highlighted for their essential ecological, cultural, and historical roles. Varanasi boasts the largest number with 99, followed by Prayagraj with 53, and Hardoi with 37.

This drive underscores the government's dedication to conserving biodiversity, engaging the community, and linking these trees to local identity and eco-tourism, thereby fostering a sustainable environment for future generations.

