JCG 'Itsukushima' Strengthens Indo-Pacific Ties with Chennai Visit
The Japan Coast Guard ship 'Itsukushima' begins a week-long port call in Chennai, engaging in joint exercises with the Indian Coast Guard. The visit aims to enhance coordination and strengthen ties through cultural exchanges, reflecting a strategic partnership fostering a free and inclusive Indo-Pacific.
The Japan Coast Guard ship 'Itsukushima' has commenced a week-long visit to Chennai, where it will partake in bilateral engagements aimed at boosting collaboration with the Indian Coast Guard. Officials confirmed that the visit started on Monday.
During its Chennai stopover, 'Itsukushima' will engage in 'Exercise Jaa Mata' with the Indian Coast Guard, focusing on enhancing coordination at sea. This joint exercise is a testament to the strategic partnership between the two nations in the Indo-Pacific region.
The visit underscores the deep bond between the Indian Coast Guard and its Japanese counterpart, enhancing interoperability. Cultural and professional activities planned during the visit will further strengthen ties in line with India's SAGAR vision and the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.
