Roger Federer Makes a Grand Return to Wimbledon

Roger Federer made a remarkable return to Wimbledon, gracing the Royal Box on Monday to witness the fourth-round matches. Among the highlights was former rival Novak Djokovic's game against Alex de Minaur, a matchup that drew significant attention.

The Swiss tennis legend, an eight-time champion at the All England Club, received a hearty round of applause upon arrival, accompanied by his wife Mirka. Sporting a blue suit with a distinctive purple badge awarded to former champions, Federer relived the glory of his first triumph in 2003 and his last in 2017, embodying the essence of the prestigious tournament.

Federer shared the exclusive Royal Box seating with an array of distinguished guests, including King Frederik X of Denmark, comedian Michael McIntyre, and the Middletons. As fans cheered their beloved champion, memories of his legendary Wimbledon career filled the air, highlighting his last final appearance in 2019 against Djokovic in an unforgettable five-set thriller.