Heroic Rescue: Major Rohit Performs Emergency Delivery on Railway Platform

In an extraordinary display of professionalism and selflessness, Major Bachwala Rohit was praised for his swift medical intervention during an emergency at Jhansi Railway Station.

While on leave from Jhansi to Hyderabad, Major Rohit encountered a woman in labor distress and executed an emergency delivery with limited resources.

The Army applauded his actions, noting the successful resuscitation of the newborn and effective management of post-delivery complications, underscoring his dedication to military service and medical proficiency.

