Heroic Rescue: Major Rohit Performs Emergency Delivery on Railway Platform
Major Bachwala Rohit, while on leave, conducted an emergency delivery at Jhansi Railway Station, demonstrating outstanding medical skill. Despite resource constraints, he resuscitated the newborn and managed complications. The Army commended his exceptional service beyond duty, highlighting his professionalism and unwavering commitment to military standards.
In an extraordinary display of professionalism and selflessness, Major Bachwala Rohit was praised for his swift medical intervention during an emergency at Jhansi Railway Station.
While on leave from Jhansi to Hyderabad, Major Rohit encountered a woman in labor distress and executed an emergency delivery with limited resources.
The Army applauded his actions, noting the successful resuscitation of the newborn and effective management of post-delivery complications, underscoring his dedication to military service and medical proficiency.
