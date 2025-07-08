Left Menu

Former Cricket Star Mushtaq Mohammad's Unfulfilled Journey to His Roots

Former Pakistan cricket captain Mushtaq Mohammad expresses a deep desire to visit the Indian city of Junagadh, where he was born. Despite complications in securing an Indian visa, Mushtaq cherishes his connection to his roots and fondly recalls his cricketing friendships, especially with the late Bishan Singh Bedi.

  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former Pakistan cricket captain Mushtaq Mohammad, who was born in Junagadh, India, has yet to fulfill his desire to visit his birthplace. Aged 81, Mushtaq left the country at six and settles in Birmingham, longing to reconnect with his roots despite visa challenges.

Mushtaq's bond with India is strengthened by his friendships with Indian cricketers, notably the late Bishan Singh Bedi. Mushtaq credits Bedi for his success as a leg-spinner. Their shared experiences at the Northamptonshire cricket club were enriching for Mushtaq's cricketing journey.

Discussing modern cricket, Mushtaq acknowledges India's dominance on the world stage, expressing admiration for players like Rishabh Pant. Yet, he regrets the absence of Indo-Pak cricketing ties post the Mumbai 2008 attacks, citing political differences that continue to impede such engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

