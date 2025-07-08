Coca-Cola India Fuels Refreshment and Empowerment at Ratha Yatra 2025

As Odisha welcomed millions for the Ratha Yatra 2025, Coca-Cola India stepped up to provide refreshment and hydration through a strategic partnership with its bottling operations. The initiative, prominent throughout the cultural festival, made chilled beverages easily accessible in Puri, simultaneously boosting the local economy.

Coca-Cola ensured ample beverage availability via a robust retail distribution network in Puri. Hydration points, kiosks, and mobile units deployed across the area empowered locals, especially women entrepreneurs, with direct income opportunities, aligning with state leadership's vision for economic growth at grassroots levels.

Vinay Nair, Vice President of Franchise Operations, emphasized Coca-Cola India's commitment to purposeful hydration, creating socio-economic impacts through strategic partnerships, including the Superpower Retailer programme. The project, backed by its bottling network, also included a PET Waste Clean-up Drive to manage festival-associated plastic waste.

(With inputs from agencies.)