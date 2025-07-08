Left Menu

Coca-Cola India Fuels Refreshment and Empowerment at Ratha Yatra 2025

Coca-Cola India partnered with local vendors and entrepreneurs during Ratha Yatra 2025 in Odisha. By ensuring widespread beverage availability through its retail network, Coca-Cola supported local economic empowerment and created opportunities for women entrepreneurs. The initiative aligned with the Chief Minister's vision for economic growth at grassroots levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 14:33 IST
Coca-Cola India Fuels Refreshment and Empowerment at Ratha Yatra 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As Odisha welcomed millions for the Ratha Yatra 2025, Coca-Cola India stepped up to provide refreshment and hydration through a strategic partnership with its bottling operations. The initiative, prominent throughout the cultural festival, made chilled beverages easily accessible in Puri, simultaneously boosting the local economy.

Coca-Cola ensured ample beverage availability via a robust retail distribution network in Puri. Hydration points, kiosks, and mobile units deployed across the area empowered locals, especially women entrepreneurs, with direct income opportunities, aligning with state leadership's vision for economic growth at grassroots levels.

Vinay Nair, Vice President of Franchise Operations, emphasized Coca-Cola India's commitment to purposeful hydration, creating socio-economic impacts through strategic partnerships, including the Superpower Retailer programme. The project, backed by its bottling network, also included a PET Waste Clean-up Drive to manage festival-associated plastic waste.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025