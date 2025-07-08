Left Menu

Delhi-Dehradun Highway Restrictions for Kanwar Yatra Pilgrims

Due to the Kanwar Yatra, restrictions will be imposed on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway. The yatra involves millions of devotees collecting Ganga water for Shiva temples. Extensive measures, including 60 special buses, medical camps, and police divers, have been implemented for the pilgrims' safety and smooth procession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 08-07-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 14:45 IST
In light of the Kanwar Yatra, authorities have announced restrictions on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway to accommodate the influx of pilgrims. Starting July 11, heavy vehicle movement will be limited, with a complete vehicle ban from July 18, reserving highway lanes exclusively for 'kanwariyas' during their pilgrimage journey.

The annual Kanwar Yatra witnesses millions of devotees gathering holy water from the Ganga in Haridwar to offer at Shiva temples across their hometowns. Expected to draw around five crore participants this year, comprehensive measures have been introduced, including dividing the district into zones and sectors and deploying over 1,500 CCTV cameras along the routes for enhanced monitoring.

To support the massive event, Uttar Pradesh Roadways will operate 60 special buses, and 43 medical camps will be set up to provide essential services. Police divers are being stationed at major bathing sites, ensuring safety along the Ganga, Yamuna, and Ganga canal routes. Authorities are appealing for public cooperation to ensure a smooth and incident-free yatra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

