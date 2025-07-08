Reviving History: The Transformation of Gandhi's Heritage

The Wardha district in Maharashtra is witnessing a significant initiative to rejuvenate three heritage structures associated with Mahatma Gandhi. In a nod to preserving history, a museum, prayer hall, and artisan complex are slated for construction, as confirmed by a prominent local official.

The Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Rural Industrialisation (MGIRI) announced on Monday that the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has given in-principle approval for an ambitious restoration project. Aimed at revitalizing the Gandhi Smriti Bhavan, Kasturba Rasoi, and Wardha Haat, the project entrusts the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) in Delhi with the task.

The upcoming transformation of these historical sites will convert Gandhi's former residence into a modern museum and prayer hall, while retaining the essence of its rich past. The site plans to incorporate structural renovations, digital exhibits, and interactive displays of Gandhian ideologies, alongside a brand-new meditation area. This initiative holds promise for not just preserving but also innovatively showcasing Gandhi's enduring legacy.

