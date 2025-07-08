Remembering Chandrashekhar: 18th Death Anniversary Commemorated in Ballia
The 18th death anniversary of former Indian Prime Minister Chandrashekhar was observed across Ballia district with events in his honor. Key figures, including state ministers, paid tribute at Chandrashekhar Udyan. Citizens gathered in his native village, Ibrahimpatti, to honor the leader known for his socialist ideals.
On Tuesday, Ballia district honored the memory of former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar on his 18th death anniversary with several programs, including in his native village of Ibrahimpatti.
The primary commemoration took place at Chandrashekhar Udyan near the district headquarters, attended by Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, and Legislative Council member Ravishankar Singh Pappu, who laid floral tributes at Chandrashekhar's statue and celebrated his national contributions.
Additional memorials were conducted at Chandrashekhar Park on Bilthara road and various other district locations. In Ibrahimpatti, residents gathered to pay heartfelt homage to the late leader, often remembered as the 'Young Turk' of Indian politics. Chandrashekhar served as India's 8th prime minister from November 1990 to March 1991, revered for his socialist approach and public rapport.
