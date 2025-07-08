Boosting African Heritage: UNESCO's Bold Moves

UNESCO has intensified its efforts to expand the presence of sub-Saharan African sites on the World Heritage List. Since 2018, 15 sites have been recognized, and new nominations from Guinea-Bissau, Sierra Leone, Cameroon, and Malawi are currently under consideration at the ongoing World Heritage Committee session in Paris.

Director-General Audrey Azoulay highlighted the commitment to cultural diversity, noting that 27 countries lack listed sites. Since 2021, UNESCO has introduced measures to mentor African heritage professionals, enhance expertise, and foster a new generation of specialists.

In addition to preserving sites, UNESCO aims to establish a robust network of local experts to strengthen African nominations. Initiatives include working with universities and deploying programs to safeguard cultural heritage threatened by conflicts, illegal exploitation, and environmental stress.

(With inputs from agencies.)