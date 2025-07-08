Left Menu

Boosting African Heritage: UNESCO's Bold Moves

Since 2018, the number of UNESCO World Heritage sites in sub-Saharan Africa has increased, and new nominations from African countries are being considered. UNESCO is actively working to enhance African representation on the World Heritage List by supporting education and training for heritage professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:58 IST
Boosting African Heritage: UNESCO's Bold Moves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

UNESCO has intensified its efforts to expand the presence of sub-Saharan African sites on the World Heritage List. Since 2018, 15 sites have been recognized, and new nominations from Guinea-Bissau, Sierra Leone, Cameroon, and Malawi are currently under consideration at the ongoing World Heritage Committee session in Paris.

Director-General Audrey Azoulay highlighted the commitment to cultural diversity, noting that 27 countries lack listed sites. Since 2021, UNESCO has introduced measures to mentor African heritage professionals, enhance expertise, and foster a new generation of specialists.

In addition to preserving sites, UNESCO aims to establish a robust network of local experts to strengthen African nominations. Initiatives include working with universities and deploying programs to safeguard cultural heritage threatened by conflicts, illegal exploitation, and environmental stress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025