Embark on a Spiritual Journey: Haj 2026 Applications Open for Indian Muslims

The Haj Committee of India has officially launched the online application process for Haj 2026, a move that comes under the purview of the Ministry of Minority Affairs. According to an official statement released on Tuesday, the application window will remain open until July 31, 2025.

Applicants are urged to carefully review the guidelines and undertakings before submitting their forms, as noted by the Ministry. Possession of a machine-readable Indian International Passport, valid until December 31, 2026, is mandatory. Potential applicants are advised to assess their readiness before applying, as cancellations could result in financial losses unless due to a death or grave medical emergency.

This announcement heralds a new chance for countless Indian Muslims to realize their spiritual dream of performing Haj, facilitated by the Indian government. Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized the improvements seen in the organization of Haj 2025, citing a significant drop in fatalities among Indian pilgrims.

