Left Menu

Embark on a Spiritual Journey: Haj 2026 Applications Open for Indian Muslims

The Haj Committee of India has announced the commencement of the application process for Haj 2026. Indian Muslims can apply online until July 31, 2025. A valid passport is mandatory. Cancellations may lead to penalties. This initiative supports spiritual aspirations with reduced fatality rates highlighted by the Minority Affairs Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 20:30 IST
Embark on a Spiritual Journey: Haj 2026 Applications Open for Indian Muslims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haj Committee of India has officially launched the online application process for Haj 2026, a move that comes under the purview of the Ministry of Minority Affairs. According to an official statement released on Tuesday, the application window will remain open until July 31, 2025.

Applicants are urged to carefully review the guidelines and undertakings before submitting their forms, as noted by the Ministry. Possession of a machine-readable Indian International Passport, valid until December 31, 2026, is mandatory. Potential applicants are advised to assess their readiness before applying, as cancellations could result in financial losses unless due to a death or grave medical emergency.

This announcement heralds a new chance for countless Indian Muslims to realize their spiritual dream of performing Haj, facilitated by the Indian government. Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized the improvements seen in the organization of Haj 2025, citing a significant drop in fatalities among Indian pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025