Celebrating Sourav Ganguly: A Cricket Icon at 53

Legendary cricket captain Sourav Ganguly celebrated his 53rd birthday with an outpouring of wishes from the cricket community. Known for his leadership, Ganguly played pivotal roles in Indian cricket achievements, including memorable victories and nurturing new talent. His contributions remain etched in the annals of the sport.

Former cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Sourav Ganguly (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sourav Ganguly, the revered former captain of the Indian cricket team, celebrated his 53rd birthday on July 8, receiving warm wishes from the cricket fraternity. Shikhar Dhawan, among others, extended his heartfelt greetings, sharing a nostalgic Instagram post with a picture alongside Ganguly.

Ganguly's impact on Indian cricket is immeasurable. He made his Test debut in 1996 against England, earning the moniker 'Dada' after scoring centuries in his first two Test innings. As captain, he navigated Team India through turbulent times, including a match-fixing scandal, and was instrumental in reaching the ICC Knockout Trophy finals in 2000.

Under his leadership, India achieved a historic victory in the 2001 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, overcame England in the 2002 Natwest Trophy finals, and reached the 2003 World Cup finals. Ganguly's legacy includes fostering talent and his remarkable personal cricket stats: over 18,575 international runs and a respected leadership record.

(With inputs from agencies.)

