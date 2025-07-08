Left Menu

New Akashvani Kendra to Boost Regional Broadcasting in Ujjain

The Indian government plans to establish an Akashvani Kendra in Ujjain to enhance regional broadcasting in Madhya Pradesh. The initiative, under the Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND) scheme, aims to strengthen media outreach and preserve cultural heritage across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government has announced plans to establish an Akashvani Kendra in Ujjain, focusing on bolstering regional broadcasting and ensuring timely information dissemination throughout Madhya Pradesh.

Union Minister L Murugan and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav discussed enhancing cooperation between the state and central government in media outreach, public communication, and broadcasting infrastructure.

The initiative, part of the BIND scheme, seeks to provide financial support for Prasar Bharati's broadcasting upgrades, helping preserve cultural heritage and improve content development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

