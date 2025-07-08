Left Menu

Heroic Rescue: Firefighter Saves Dangling Girl Just in Time

A heroic rescue unfolded in Katraj when four-year-old Bhavika Chandane was saved by her neighbor, firefighter Yogesh Chavan, after slipping from a window grille. Her mother was not home at the time. The incident, captured on video, quickly went viral, highlighting the firefighter's quick thinking and the girl's bravery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 08-07-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 22:30 IST
Heroic Rescue: Firefighter Saves Dangling Girl Just in Time
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic rescue captured on video, firefighter Yogesh Chavan saved a four-year-old girl, Bhavika Chandane, who had slipped from a third-floor window grill in Katraj, dangling precariously until help arrived.

The young girl had been left alone after her mother stepped out to drop her sister at school. Chavan, alerted by a frantic resident, ran to the scene in time as the girl clung to the window sill.

Chavan's quick actions and the girl's presence of mind were praised, emphasizing the importance of community awareness and prompt response during emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025