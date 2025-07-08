Heroic Rescue: Firefighter Saves Dangling Girl Just in Time
A heroic rescue unfolded in Katraj when four-year-old Bhavika Chandane was saved by her neighbor, firefighter Yogesh Chavan, after slipping from a window grille. Her mother was not home at the time. The incident, captured on video, quickly went viral, highlighting the firefighter's quick thinking and the girl's bravery.
In a dramatic rescue captured on video, firefighter Yogesh Chavan saved a four-year-old girl, Bhavika Chandane, who had slipped from a third-floor window grill in Katraj, dangling precariously until help arrived.
The young girl had been left alone after her mother stepped out to drop her sister at school. Chavan, alerted by a frantic resident, ran to the scene in time as the girl clung to the window sill.
Chavan's quick actions and the girl's presence of mind were praised, emphasizing the importance of community awareness and prompt response during emergencies.
