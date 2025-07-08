Heroic Rescue: Firefighter Saves Dangling Girl Just in Time

In a dramatic rescue captured on video, firefighter Yogesh Chavan saved a four-year-old girl, Bhavika Chandane, who had slipped from a third-floor window grill in Katraj, dangling precariously until help arrived.

The young girl had been left alone after her mother stepped out to drop her sister at school. Chavan, alerted by a frantic resident, ran to the scene in time as the girl clung to the window sill.

Chavan's quick actions and the girl's presence of mind were praised, emphasizing the importance of community awareness and prompt response during emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)