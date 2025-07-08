Left Menu

Dune: Part Three - A New Chapter in Villeneuve's Sci-Fi Saga

Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune: Part Three' is set to commence filming with Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, and Jason Momoa. While Imax sequences are included, the film won't entirely use Imax technology. Excitingly, this project will precede Villeneuve's upcoming work on the James Bond reboot for Amazon MGM Studios.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 23:12 IST
Dune: Part Three - A New Chapter in Villeneuve's Sci-Fi Saga
Director Denis Villeneuve (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The 'Dune' franchise is gearing up for another chapter as Denis Villeneuve announces 'Dune: Part Three.' The installment will feature Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, and the return of Jason Momoa, expanding the epic narrative explored in previous films.

Though sequences will be shot with Imax cameras, 'Dune: Part Three' will not be filmed entirely using the technology. This clarification comes after Imax CEO Richard Gelfond misspoke in an interview, initially suggesting a full Imax production.

Notably, filming for 'Part Three' will commence before Villeneuve's anticipated reboot of the James Bond series for Amazon MGM Studios, further cementing the director's busy schedule. The involvement of major studios like Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment underscores the project's significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025