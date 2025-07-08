Dune: Part Three - A New Chapter in Villeneuve's Sci-Fi Saga

The 'Dune' franchise is gearing up for another chapter as Denis Villeneuve announces 'Dune: Part Three.' The installment will feature Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, and the return of Jason Momoa, expanding the epic narrative explored in previous films.

Though sequences will be shot with Imax cameras, 'Dune: Part Three' will not be filmed entirely using the technology. This clarification comes after Imax CEO Richard Gelfond misspoke in an interview, initially suggesting a full Imax production.

Notably, filming for 'Part Three' will commence before Villeneuve's anticipated reboot of the James Bond series for Amazon MGM Studios, further cementing the director's busy schedule. The involvement of major studios like Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment underscores the project's significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)