Left Menu

Giorgio Armani's Absent Triumph: The Luxe Unveiling of His Paris Collection

Giorgio Armani's latest Privé haute couture show took place in Paris, showcasing black velvet designs, despite the designer's absence. Armani, who is almost 91, supervised the event remotely due to health precautions. The show featured striking garments and attracted significant attention in Paris's affluent Triangle d'Or area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 01:01 IST
Giorgio Armani's Absent Triumph: The Luxe Unveiling of His Paris Collection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stunning display of high fashion, Giorgio Armani's latest Privé haute couture collection captivated audiences in Paris, even as the iconic designer observed the spectacle from afar. Exhibiting black velvet evening wear enhanced with shimmering details, the fashion show unfolded in the opulent setting of Armani's Paris headquarters.

Despite turning 91 this week and being advised to rest under medical supervision, Armani ensured his creative vision was realized. Through the technology of video links, he meticulously directed fittings and makeup, choosing to heed doctor's health advice even as Paris fashion enthusiasts crowded the streets for a glimpse of glamour.

The collection, emphasizing black velvet pantsuits, glittering embellishments, and contrasting silhouettes, reflected Armani's enduring influence in the fashion industry. Paris Fashion Week continues to mesmerize attendees with showcases from other renowned labels like Chanel and Balenciaga until Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025