Texas Devastation: Unaccounted Lives in Wake of Deadly Flash Floods

In the aftermath of devastating flash floods in central Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has reported that at least 161 individuals remain missing, following the tragedy that claimed the lives of over 100 people. The natural disaster has left communities in mourning and authorities scrambling for answers.

During a recent news conference, Governor Abbott, fresh from a helicopter tour of the hardest-hit regions, emphasized the priority of locating those unaccounted for. The missing individuals were reported to have been in the state's Hill Country, yet some had not registered at local camps or accommodations, complicating rescue efforts.

Despite growing concerns around disaster preparedness and response times, local leaders like Lieutenant Colonel Ben Baker of the Texas Game Wardens insisted that the immediate focus is on recovery and helping grieving families. Meanwhile, the visit of President Donald Trump underscores the event's severity, marking it an 'unprecedented event.'

(With inputs from agencies.)