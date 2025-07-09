Left Menu

'Dune: Part Three' Takes Shape in Arrakis Saga

Production has commenced on Denis Villeneuve's third installment of the 'Dune' film series, adapting 'Dune: Messiah'. Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya reprise their roles. Expected in theaters by December 2026, it follows the success of the first two movies that brought Frank Herbert's renowned series to life.

The production of Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune: Part Three' is underway, promising to bring more of Frank Herbert's epic universe to the silver screen. The new film will take inspiration from Herbert's 1969 novel 'Dune: Messiah', continuing the journey of Paul Atreides.

Returning to their iconic roles, Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya will once again portray Paul Atreides and Chani. The cast will also see the return of Jason Momoa, who first appeared in 'Dune: Part One', alongside other familiar faces like Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, and Javier Bardem.

Audiences can anticipate the film's theatrical release in December 2026, as Villeneuve aims to conclude his critically acclaimed adaptation of Herbert's beloved science fiction saga.

