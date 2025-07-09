100 Years of Guru Dutt: A Musical Journey Through Evergreen Tracks

Renowned filmmaker Guru Dutt, whose birth centenary is commemorated today, left an indelible mark on Indian cinema through his evocative music-infused storytelling. His films, celebrated for their remarkable songs, offer a poignant voyage through diverse emotions and societal themes—a legacy enduring across generations.

Featured prominently in films such as 'Pyaasa' and 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam', Dutt's songs transcend mere entertainment, often serving as profound social commentaries. Classic tracks like 'Jaane Woh Kaise Log The' delve deep into themes of lost love and betrayal, showcasing Dutt's nuanced portrayal of emotional complexity.

Whether exploring romantic ideals in 'Chaudhvin Ka Chand Ho' or critiquing post-independence societal flaws in 'Jinhe Naaz Hai Hind Par,' Dutt's works endure as a testament to his visionary artistry. This collection invites reflection and admiration for his unparalleled contributions to the world of art and culture.