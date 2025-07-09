Left Menu

100 Years of Guru Dutt: A Musical Journey Through Evergreen Tracks

Guru Dutt, celebrated for translating his storytelling mastery into visual and musical elegance, continues captivating audiences on his 100th birth anniversary. Featuring evergreen tracks from films like 'Pyaasa' and 'Kaagaz Ke Phool,' Dutt's songs resonate with timeless themes of love, societal critique, and artistic innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 14:11 IST
100 Years of Guru Dutt: A Musical Journey Through Evergreen Tracks
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned filmmaker Guru Dutt, whose birth centenary is commemorated today, left an indelible mark on Indian cinema through his evocative music-infused storytelling. His films, celebrated for their remarkable songs, offer a poignant voyage through diverse emotions and societal themes—a legacy enduring across generations.

Featured prominently in films such as 'Pyaasa' and 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam', Dutt's songs transcend mere entertainment, often serving as profound social commentaries. Classic tracks like 'Jaane Woh Kaise Log The' delve deep into themes of lost love and betrayal, showcasing Dutt's nuanced portrayal of emotional complexity.

Whether exploring romantic ideals in 'Chaudhvin Ka Chand Ho' or critiquing post-independence societal flaws in 'Jinhe Naaz Hai Hind Par,' Dutt's works endure as a testament to his visionary artistry. This collection invites reflection and admiration for his unparalleled contributions to the world of art and culture.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025