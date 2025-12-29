Samarjit Lankesh Shines in 'Vrushabha': A Rising Star in Indian Cinema

Samarjit Lankesh has emerged as the highlight of the latest film 'Vrushabha,' released on December 25. His intense screen presence and powerful acting are winning over audiences, with particular praise for his captivating fight sequences.

The digital buzz surrounding Samarjit's performance has been overwhelming. Clips and reactions praising his work have been trending on X, signifying the strong connection he has forged with viewers.

Sharing the screen with the legendary Mohanlal, Samarjit's role in 'Vrushabha' is a pivotal point in his career. With mounting accolades both in theaters and online, he is quickly rising as a notable figure in Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)