Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Religious Naming of Businesses in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Minister Raghuraj Singh stated non-adherents of a religion should refrain from naming businesses in association with that faith. This comment follows a controversy over a Muslim man running a restaurant named 'Pandit Ji ka Vaishno Dhaba' in Muzaffarnagar, sparking concerns about religious identity and naming practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor(Up) | Updated: 09-07-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 14:58 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Religious Naming of Businesses in Uttar Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial statement, Uttar Pradesh Minister Raghuraj Singh called for individuals who do not adhere to a specific religion to avoid naming their businesses in association with that faith.

This comment follows an incident in Muzaffarnagar involving a Muslim man operating an eatery named 'Pandit Ji ka Vaishno Dhaba', reportedly using the 'pandit' title as a cover.

The minister's remarks have intensified discussions on religious identity and transparency, particularly during the Kanwar Yatra, where some groups are demanding non-Hindus be restricted from operating businesses on pilgrimage routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025