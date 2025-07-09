Controversy Erupts Over Religious Naming of Businesses in Uttar Pradesh

In a controversial statement, Uttar Pradesh Minister Raghuraj Singh called for individuals who do not adhere to a specific religion to avoid naming their businesses in association with that faith.

This comment follows an incident in Muzaffarnagar involving a Muslim man operating an eatery named 'Pandit Ji ka Vaishno Dhaba', reportedly using the 'pandit' title as a cover.

The minister's remarks have intensified discussions on religious identity and transparency, particularly during the Kanwar Yatra, where some groups are demanding non-Hindus be restricted from operating businesses on pilgrimage routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)