Controversy Erupts Over Religious Naming of Businesses in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Minister Raghuraj Singh stated non-adherents of a religion should refrain from naming businesses in association with that faith. This comment follows a controversy over a Muslim man running a restaurant named 'Pandit Ji ka Vaishno Dhaba' in Muzaffarnagar, sparking concerns about religious identity and naming practices.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor(Up) | Updated: 09-07-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 14:58 IST
In a controversial statement, Uttar Pradesh Minister Raghuraj Singh called for individuals who do not adhere to a specific religion to avoid naming their businesses in association with that faith.
This comment follows an incident in Muzaffarnagar involving a Muslim man operating an eatery named 'Pandit Ji ka Vaishno Dhaba', reportedly using the 'pandit' title as a cover.
The minister's remarks have intensified discussions on religious identity and transparency, particularly during the Kanwar Yatra, where some groups are demanding non-Hindus be restricted from operating businesses on pilgrimage routes.
