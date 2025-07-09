Rock Balancing: The Meditative Art Bringing Stillness to Chaos

In today's fast-paced digital era, a Pune-based artist serves as a beacon of calm through the art of rock balancing. Gautam Vaishnav, a professional rock balancer, turns what appears as mere visual illusions into genuine meditative experiences.

Vaishnav captivates onlookers across Pune, astonishing them with his defiant stone sculptures. 'At first glance, it looks like magic,' says Vaishnav, who has a background in computer science. 'But it's simply gravity and focus,' he explains, describing his path from a fascinated onlooker to a passionate practitioner.

Interestingly, rock balancing is emerging worldwide as a form of therapy and artistic expression, a trend Vaishnav is eager to expand in India. Through this art, he wishes to encourage individuals to disconnect from their digital lives and reconnect with their surroundings.

(With inputs from agencies.)