Left Menu

Rock Balancing: The Meditative Art Bringing Stillness to Chaos

In an age of digital haste, Pune artist Gautam Vaishnav finds tranquility in rock balancing, an art form that emphasizes patience and focus. By teaching this unique skill, Vaishnav aims to offer an antidote to the modern urban stress, guiding people to find peace in the moment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:19 IST
Rock Balancing: The Meditative Art Bringing Stillness to Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In today's fast-paced digital era, a Pune-based artist serves as a beacon of calm through the art of rock balancing. Gautam Vaishnav, a professional rock balancer, turns what appears as mere visual illusions into genuine meditative experiences.

Vaishnav captivates onlookers across Pune, astonishing them with his defiant stone sculptures. 'At first glance, it looks like magic,' says Vaishnav, who has a background in computer science. 'But it's simply gravity and focus,' he explains, describing his path from a fascinated onlooker to a passionate practitioner.

Interestingly, rock balancing is emerging worldwide as a form of therapy and artistic expression, a trend Vaishnav is eager to expand in India. Through this art, he wishes to encourage individuals to disconnect from their digital lives and reconnect with their surroundings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025