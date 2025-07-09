Paul Shin: A Legacy in South Korean Journalism

Renowned journalist Paul Shin, who spent decades reporting on South Korea's pivotal moments, has died at the age of 84. His career spanned nearly 20 years with The Associated Press, during which he covered significant events, including South Korea's economic rise and political upheaval.

After retiring from AP in 2003, Shin spent about a decade mentoring journalists at South Korea's Yonhap news agency. He was a part of a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative team that reported on the 1950 No Gun Ri massacre of Korean War refugees by US troops.

Shin, known for his dedication to sharing South Korea's stories with the world, also covered tense international relationships and major political transitions. He is remembered by his family and peers as a warm, responsible figure in journalism, emphasizing truthful representation of South Korea globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)