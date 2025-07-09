A24 and CMC Pictures Bring Blockbuster 'Ne Zha 2' to Western Audiences
A24 and CMC Pictures are releasing an English-language version of the hit Chinese animated film 'Ne Zha 2' in several Western countries. This film has emerged as the highest-grossing animated movie globally, featuring voices including Michelle Yeoh. The story, rooted in Chinese mythology, follows Ne Zha, a boy facing ancient threats.
A24 and CMC Pictures have announced the release of an English-language version of the highly successful Chinese animated film 'Ne Zha 2' in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand on August 22. The film has become a global sensation, overtaking Pixar's 'Inside Out 2' as the highest-grossing animated movie with box office earnings of 12.3 billion yuan ($1.71 billion), according to Maoyan.
Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh leads the voice cast for the English version, bringing her star power to the mythological tale. 'Ne Zha 2,' based on Chinese legends, is a sequel to the 2019 film 'Ne Zha.' It follows a rebellious boy with untamed powers who must confront an ancient evil, directed by Yang Yu.
This blockbuster, rooted in Chinese folklore, highlights a stark contrast with Hollywood as it heavily relies on domestic Chinese sales for its box office success. The movie is set to captivate Western audiences in IMAX and 3D formats, further enhancing its global reach and cultural impact.