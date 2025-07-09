Left Menu

A24 and CMC Pictures Bring Blockbuster 'Ne Zha 2' to Western Audiences

A24 and CMC Pictures are releasing an English-language version of the hit Chinese animated film 'Ne Zha 2' in several Western countries. This film has emerged as the highest-grossing animated movie globally, featuring voices including Michelle Yeoh. The story, rooted in Chinese mythology, follows Ne Zha, a boy facing ancient threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 17:34 IST
A24 and CMC Pictures Bring Blockbuster 'Ne Zha 2' to Western Audiences
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A24 and CMC Pictures have announced the release of an English-language version of the highly successful Chinese animated film 'Ne Zha 2' in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand on August 22. The film has become a global sensation, overtaking Pixar's 'Inside Out 2' as the highest-grossing animated movie with box office earnings of 12.3 billion yuan ($1.71 billion), according to Maoyan.

Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh leads the voice cast for the English version, bringing her star power to the mythological tale. 'Ne Zha 2,' based on Chinese legends, is a sequel to the 2019 film 'Ne Zha.' It follows a rebellious boy with untamed powers who must confront an ancient evil, directed by Yang Yu.

This blockbuster, rooted in Chinese folklore, highlights a stark contrast with Hollywood as it heavily relies on domestic Chinese sales for its box office success. The movie is set to captivate Western audiences in IMAX and 3D formats, further enhancing its global reach and cultural impact.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025