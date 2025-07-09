Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' Garners Global Acclaim Ahead of Release

Anupam Kher's directorial debut, 'Tanvi The Great,' is attracting significant global attention following its trailer release. On Wednesday, actor Akshay Kumar, Kher's friend and former co-star, praised the film on Instagram, calling it a 'moving, emotional ride' that deeply touched him.

The film tells the story of Tanvi Raina, who resides with her mother and grandfather. It recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where audience reactions were overwhelmingly positive. Viewers engaged emotionally, clapping and laughing, according to Kher, who expressed gratitude for the heartfelt feedback received.

Kher recounts the film's challenging production journey, noting that financial backing fell through at a crucial time. However, his determination to realize the project proved rewarding, as the film's international acclaim demonstrates. Featuring renowned actors such as Jackie Shroff and Iain Glen, 'Tanvi The Great' is set for a worldwide cine release on July 18, 2025.