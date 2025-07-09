Left Menu

Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' Garners Global Acclaim Ahead of Release

Anupam Kher's directorial debut, 'Tanvi The Great,' is generating global applause, with notable endorsements from Akshay Kumar. The film received an enthusiastic response at Cannes, reflecting a strong international connection to its themes. Kher highlights the tremendous emotional resonance and challenges overcome during the production journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 17:36 IST
Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' Garners Global Acclaim Ahead of Release
Poster of Tanvi The Great (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Anupam Kher's directorial debut, 'Tanvi The Great,' is attracting significant global attention following its trailer release. On Wednesday, actor Akshay Kumar, Kher's friend and former co-star, praised the film on Instagram, calling it a 'moving, emotional ride' that deeply touched him.

The film tells the story of Tanvi Raina, who resides with her mother and grandfather. It recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where audience reactions were overwhelmingly positive. Viewers engaged emotionally, clapping and laughing, according to Kher, who expressed gratitude for the heartfelt feedback received.

Kher recounts the film's challenging production journey, noting that financial backing fell through at a crucial time. However, his determination to realize the project proved rewarding, as the film's international acclaim demonstrates. Featuring renowned actors such as Jackie Shroff and Iain Glen, 'Tanvi The Great' is set for a worldwide cine release on July 18, 2025.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025