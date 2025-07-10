Spiritual Reverence: Yogi Adityanath Honors Gurus on Guru Purnima

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima with a visit to the Goraknath temple on Thursday. The day's rituals began early at 5 am and concluded with the traditional 'aarti', reflecting a deep-rooted spiritual observance.

Adityanath, who serves as the head of the Gorakshpeeth, emphasized the significance of Guru Purnima in a statement, highlighting its cultural and spiritual resonance. Adhering to the customs of the Nath Panth, he conducted a special worship for Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath.

Acknowledging the guidance of his mentors, Adityanath paid respects to his late guru, Mahant Avaidyanath, and his grand-guru, Mahant Digvijaynath. He expressed profound gratitude for the spiritual leadership provided by the past and present leaders of the Nath sect.

(With inputs from agencies.)