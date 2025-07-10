Spiritual Reverence: Yogi Adityanath Honors Gurus on Guru Purnima
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath observed Guru Purnima at Goraknath temple, leading rituals and honoring his spiritual mentors. He conducted ceremonial worship in line with Nath Panth traditions, paying homage to his guru and other sect leaders, underscoring the day's spiritual and cultural importance.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima with a visit to the Goraknath temple on Thursday. The day's rituals began early at 5 am and concluded with the traditional 'aarti', reflecting a deep-rooted spiritual observance.
Adityanath, who serves as the head of the Gorakshpeeth, emphasized the significance of Guru Purnima in a statement, highlighting its cultural and spiritual resonance. Adhering to the customs of the Nath Panth, he conducted a special worship for Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath.
Acknowledging the guidance of his mentors, Adityanath paid respects to his late guru, Mahant Avaidyanath, and his grand-guru, Mahant Digvijaynath. He expressed profound gratitude for the spiritual leadership provided by the past and present leaders of the Nath sect.
