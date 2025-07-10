Left Menu

Sacred Rituals Herald Amarnath Yatra's Beginning

Special prayers and rituals were conducted at Pahalgam for the beginning of the Amarnath Yatra. The holy mace ceremony marked the start of the pilgrimage, with various sacred rituals performed on Ashad Purnima to honor Lord Shiva. These ceremonies are preparations for the journey to the sacred shrine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:53 IST
Sacred Rituals Herald Amarnath Yatra's Beginning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Special prayers took place on Thursday at the Pahalgam base camp, bringing in the annual Amarnath Yatra as rituals for 'Chhari Mubarak', the holy mace of Lord Shiva, commenced.

According to Mahant Deependra Giri, auspicious rituals such as chanting Vedic hymns, bhoomi-pujan, navgrah-pujan, chhari-pujan, and dhawajarohan were performed during Ashad Purnima.

These rituals are a crucial part of the annual pilgrimage, setting the stage for the main journey to the revered cave shrine of Swami Amarnath Ji.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025