Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as IAF Pilot's Life is Cut Short

Squadron Leader Lokendra Singh Sindhu, an Indian Air Force pilot, died in a Jaguar fighter jet crash near Rajasthan, a month after becoming a father. His family, in the midst of celebrating his newborn son's birth, was devastated by the tragedy. Fellow pilot Rishiraj Singh also perished.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:46 IST
Tragedy Strikes as IAF Pilot's Life is Cut Short
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic event that has gripped the nation, Squadron Leader Lokendra Singh Sindhu of the Indian Air Force was killed in a Jaguar fighter jet crash near Rajasthan's Churu on Wednesday. The incident cast a shadow over his family in Haryana, who had been celebrating the recent birth of Sindhu's first child.

Sindhu, originally from Kheri Sadh village in Rohtak, Haryana, had exchanged video calls and messages with his family shortly before the fateful incident. His family members, gathered in Rohtak on Thursday, recounted the sense of joy that quickly turned to sorrow. The pilot's son had been born exactly a month earlier, and Sindhu had been home for a family function celebrating the new arrival just days before returning to duty.

Fellow pilot Flight Lieutenant Rishiraj Singh, only 23, also died in the accident. An inquiry has been launched by the Indian Air Force to determine the cause of the crash. Sindhu's family expressed pride in his actions as his brother recounted how Sindhu maneuvered the aircraft away from populated areas before the crash, a testament to his skill and bravery.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025