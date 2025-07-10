Tragedy Strikes as IAF Pilot's Life is Cut Short

In a tragic event that has gripped the nation, Squadron Leader Lokendra Singh Sindhu of the Indian Air Force was killed in a Jaguar fighter jet crash near Rajasthan's Churu on Wednesday. The incident cast a shadow over his family in Haryana, who had been celebrating the recent birth of Sindhu's first child.

Sindhu, originally from Kheri Sadh village in Rohtak, Haryana, had exchanged video calls and messages with his family shortly before the fateful incident. His family members, gathered in Rohtak on Thursday, recounted the sense of joy that quickly turned to sorrow. The pilot's son had been born exactly a month earlier, and Sindhu had been home for a family function celebrating the new arrival just days before returning to duty.

Fellow pilot Flight Lieutenant Rishiraj Singh, only 23, also died in the accident. An inquiry has been launched by the Indian Air Force to determine the cause of the crash. Sindhu's family expressed pride in his actions as his brother recounted how Sindhu maneuvered the aircraft away from populated areas before the crash, a testament to his skill and bravery.