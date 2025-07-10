Left Menu

Icon at Auction: The Historic Birkin Bag Sells for Record Price

The original Birkin bag, sketched by Jane Birkin on an air sickness bag in the 1980s and commissioned by Hermès, sold for €7 million at a Paris auction. This record sale underscores its status as a symbol of luxury and fashion. Created for practicality, the bag's design remains unparalleled.

Paris | Updated: 10-07-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:41 IST
The renowned Birkin bag, originally sketched by the late Jane Birkin and commissioned by Hermès, fetched a record-breaking 7 million euros at a Paris auction. The sale highlights the bag's evolution from a practical accessory into a cultural icon and luxury symbol.

Created in 1984 following an unexpected conversation with Hermès's Jean-Louis Dumas, the bag's unique design includes a nonremovable shoulder strap and other distinct features. These catered to Birkin's lifestyle as an actress, singer, and mother, setting it apart from its commercialized successors.

The bag's historical and cultural significance extends beyond fashion, with its presence felt in music, film, and the arts. Considered a must-have for celebrities and style enthusiasts worldwide, the Birkin's journey from speculation to timeless icon speaks volumes about its enduring allure and value.

