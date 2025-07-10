Bengal's MSME Triumph: A Boost for Employment and Creativity
West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlighted the state's achievements in the MSME sector, focusing on employment and women's empowerment. At the inauguration of the 'Shilpanna' center, she emphasized creativity and self-reliance, promoting traditional crafts and empowering youth through schemes like the Bhabishyat credit card.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-07-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 21:51 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee championed the state's leadership in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, hailing it as a pivotal force in employment creation and women's empowerment.
During the 'Shilpanna' center inauguration in Alipore, Banerjee urged a shift from negative narratives towards creativity and independence.
The event saw her promoting traditional crafts while providing platforms for women-led groups, marking Bengal as a top leader in the textile and handloom sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement