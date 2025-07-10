Bengal's MSME Triumph: A Boost for Employment and Creativity

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee championed the state's leadership in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, hailing it as a pivotal force in employment creation and women's empowerment.

During the 'Shilpanna' center inauguration in Alipore, Banerjee urged a shift from negative narratives towards creativity and independence.

The event saw her promoting traditional crafts while providing platforms for women-led groups, marking Bengal as a top leader in the textile and handloom sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)