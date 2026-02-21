Left Menu

Shirtless Protest Sparks Political Row at AI Impact Summit

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Indian Youth Congress' protest at the AI Impact Summit, terming it a national embarrassment. The actions led to a political row, with BJP and Congress clashing over the protest and its implications. Congress leaders defended the protest as a right against BJP policies.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav voiced his disapproval of the Indian Youth Congress' shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit, describing it as an embarrassing national spectacle. Speaking in Jhansi, Yadav highlighted that such an act should've been avoided in front of international delegates at Bharat Mandapam.

The protest, centered on accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleging a compromise of the nation's identity, sparked a row, culminating in clashes between BJP and Congress workers in Puducherry and Indore. Anurag Thakur, BJP MP, criticized Rahul Gandhi and the youth sector of Congress for defaming India globally.

Congress leaders, however, defended the protest, framing it as an expression of fundamental rights against controversial policies. The legal fallout continued as a court denied bail to the arrested protesters, leading to five-day police custody. Tensions flare as political narratives continue to clash.

