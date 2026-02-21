Controversy Surrounds Tirupati Laddu Adulteration Allegations
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu accuses YSRCP of deflecting responsibility in the alleged Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration. He states the Supreme Court-appointed SIT confirmed corruption involving substandard ingredients. Naidu plans initiatives for temple sanctity and waste-to-energy projects under Swarna Andhra Swach Andhra program.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 21-02-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 20:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday, accused YSRCP leaders of attempting to deflect responsibility regarding the Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration case by blaming others for the issue.
Naidu addressed a public gathering in Vinukonda, highlighting how YSRCP leaders created obstacles in the case investigation. This includes approaching the Supreme Court to shift the blame.
The Chief Minister reiterated his resolve to maintain temple sanctity and announced initiatives under the Swarna Andhra Swach Andhra program, including waste-to-energy projects in various districts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
