Controversy Surrounds Tirupati Laddu Adulteration Allegations

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday, accused YSRCP leaders of attempting to deflect responsibility regarding the Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration case by blaming others for the issue.

Naidu addressed a public gathering in Vinukonda, highlighting how YSRCP leaders created obstacles in the case investigation. This includes approaching the Supreme Court to shift the blame.

The Chief Minister reiterated his resolve to maintain temple sanctity and announced initiatives under the Swarna Andhra Swach Andhra program, including waste-to-energy projects in various districts.

