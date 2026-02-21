Left Menu

Harmanjot Singh's Near Gold Triumph at Asian Cross-Country Championships

Harmanjot Singh impressed with a silver in the men's 10km at the Asian Cross-Country Championships in Japan, clocking a personal best. India secured three bronze medals in team events. Japan and China dominated other categories, leaving India to celebrate individual excellence amidst stiff competition.

In a remarkable display of determination and endurance, India's Harmanjot Singh clinched a silver medal at the Asian Cross-Country Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. The 30-year-old distance runner narrowly missed the gold by just one second, completing the men's 10km event in 29:21 seconds, while Japan's Ryuji Miura took the title in 29:20.

Despite falling short of gold, Singh celebrated a personal best, besting his previous record of 29:57. In the senior women's 10km category, India's Soniya finished fifth with a time of 35:24 seconds. India also shone in team events, securing three bronze medals across different categories.

The Indian U20 women's team finished third in their 6km event, earning 22 points. Similarly, the U20 men's team and the senior women's team claimed bronze in their respective categories, highlighting India's competitive spirit amidst the dominant performances from host Japan and runners-up China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

