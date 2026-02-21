Left Menu

Arjun Atwal Champions '72- The League': A New Era for Indian Golf

Veteran golfer Arjun Atwal supports the launch of '72- The League', a team-based golf event in India. The league aims to popularize golf with a match-play format across prominent venues, engaging fans and offering exposure to players. Atwal also emphasizes early professional transitions for young talents.

Arjun Atwal, the seasoned Indian golfer, expressed enthusiasm about the introduction of '72- The League', a novel team-based competition in Indian golf spearheaded by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) alongside Game of Life Sports. The league promises to reshape the golfing landscape in India, bringing excitement with its innovative match-play format across three notable venues: Classic Golf and Country Club, Jaypee Greens, and Qutab Golf Course.

The league's unique structure mirrors the essence of team sports, offering Indian audiences a dynamic experience with matches decided rapidly, in contrast to traditional golf tournaments. Atwal, the brand ambassador for the league, believes that this approach will deepen fan engagement and furnish players with increased visibility.

Reflecting on Indian golf's growth, Atwal emphasizes the importance of international exposure for players. He supports early professional transitions for young golfers like Kartik Singh, who recently joined the pro circuit. While balancing his playing commitments and family, Atwal remains optimistic about the Indian golf's future trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

