Spice Up Success: Inmates Venture into the Masala Market

Inmates at Indore Central Jail are gearing up to enter the spice trade under the banner of 'Maa Ahilya Masala Udyog.' This initiative was inaugurated by Govind Pratap Singh, Director General of Prisons, on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima.

As part of efforts to provide inmates with self-employment opportunities post-release, the program trains them in spice production, a venture with minimal capital requirements. According to Jail Superintendent Alka Sonkar, the production line will feature popular spices such as coriander, turmeric, Kashmiri red chili, and garam masala, utilizing automatic machines for efficiency.

The spices will not only be used within the jail system but also sold to the public in multiple package sizes outside the facility. There are plans to extend supply to government hostels and public institutions, pending district administration approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)