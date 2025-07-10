Spice Up Success: Inmates Venture into the Masala Market

Left Menu

Indore Central Jail inmates are set to produce a range of spices under the 'Maa Ahilya Masala Udyog,' inaugurated by Govind Pratap Singh. The initiative equips prisoners for self-employment after release, with products available to the public and possibly to government institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 10-07-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 22:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Inmates at Indore Central Jail are gearing up to enter the spice trade under the banner of 'Maa Ahilya Masala Udyog.' This initiative was inaugurated by Govind Pratap Singh, Director General of Prisons, on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima.

As part of efforts to provide inmates with self-employment opportunities post-release, the program trains them in spice production, a venture with minimal capital requirements. According to Jail Superintendent Alka Sonkar, the production line will feature popular spices such as coriander, turmeric, Kashmiri red chili, and garam masala, utilizing automatic machines for efficiency.

The spices will not only be used within the jail system but also sold to the public in multiple package sizes outside the facility. There are plans to extend supply to government hostels and public institutions, pending district administration approval.

Latest News

