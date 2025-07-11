Arunachal Pradesh Minister Advocates for Cultural and Welfare Initiatives

In a bid to foster cultural and welfare advancements in Arunachal Pradesh, Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul engaged in talks with union ministers in Delhi. The discussions concentrated on enhancing cultural infrastructure and welfare programs for women and children.

Key proposals included the creation of a cultural centre under the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC) at Jote and the upgrade of multi-purpose cultural complexes. Pul underscored the aim to create spaces conducive to cultural preservation and community growth.

Furthermore, discussions highlighted the importance of improving infrastructure to support welfare schemes, with a call for strengthened Centre-state collaboration. The minister received affirmative support from union ministers, who applauded Arunachal's progressive initiatives.