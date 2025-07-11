Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Minister Advocates for Cultural and Welfare Initiatives

Arunachal Pradesh's Women and Child Development Minister, Dasanglu Pul, met with union ministers to promote cultural and welfare projects in her state. Discussions included establishing a cultural hub and upgrading cultural complexes. Pul emphasized enhancing women and child welfare schemes and strengthening Centre-state coordination for inclusive growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 11-07-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 11:23 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Minister Advocates for Cultural and Welfare Initiatives
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to foster cultural and welfare advancements in Arunachal Pradesh, Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul engaged in talks with union ministers in Delhi. The discussions concentrated on enhancing cultural infrastructure and welfare programs for women and children.

Key proposals included the creation of a cultural centre under the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC) at Jote and the upgrade of multi-purpose cultural complexes. Pul underscored the aim to create spaces conducive to cultural preservation and community growth.

Furthermore, discussions highlighted the importance of improving infrastructure to support welfare schemes, with a call for strengthened Centre-state collaboration. The minister received affirmative support from union ministers, who applauded Arunachal's progressive initiatives.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025