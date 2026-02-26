Bhagavad Gita's Wisdom: Shaping Youth at New Jagannath Cultural Centre

In a significant move to influence the younger generation, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the importance of spiritual teachings from the Bhagavad Gita. She expressed that these teachings can guide today's youth and help shape their lives.

The President was speaking at the foundation ceremony of the Sri Jagannath Spiritual and Cultural Charitable Centre in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The new centre aims to propagate the soulful lessons it contains. It is envisioned as a hub for spiritual learning and communal harmony, with a special emphasis on educating underprivileged children, including girls, in its hostel.

S K Behera, managing trustee of the Centre, added that it will replicate the iconic 12th-century Jagannath temple found in Odisha's Puri. The ambitious project covers 2.5 acres near river Kharkhai and is set to cost approximately Rs 100 crore. It is expected to foster religious tourism, character building, and ethical development among the youth.

