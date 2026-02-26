Bhagavad Gita's Wisdom: Shaping Youth at New Jagannath Cultural Centre
President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the role of Bhagavad Gita's teachings in guiding today's youth. She laid the foundation for the Sri Jagannath Spiritual and Cultural Charitable Centre in Jamshedpur, which aims to promote spiritual learning and communal harmony, while supporting education for underprivileged children.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to influence the younger generation, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the importance of spiritual teachings from the Bhagavad Gita. She expressed that these teachings can guide today's youth and help shape their lives.
The President was speaking at the foundation ceremony of the Sri Jagannath Spiritual and Cultural Charitable Centre in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The new centre aims to propagate the soulful lessons it contains. It is envisioned as a hub for spiritual learning and communal harmony, with a special emphasis on educating underprivileged children, including girls, in its hostel.
S K Behera, managing trustee of the Centre, added that it will replicate the iconic 12th-century Jagannath temple found in Odisha's Puri. The ambitious project covers 2.5 acres near river Kharkhai and is set to cost approximately Rs 100 crore. It is expected to foster religious tourism, character building, and ethical development among the youth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jharkhand's Plan to Safeguard Tribal Fund Utilization
Proposed Jagannath cultural centre in Jamshedpur to propagate spiritual lessons of Bhagavad Gita: President Droupadi Murmu.
President Droupadi Murmu lays foundation stone for Sri Jagannath Spiritual and Cultural Charitable Centre Trust in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur.
Jharkhand's Legal Standstill: Saranda Sanctuary Stalled
Jharkhand High Court Rejects Kamlesh Singh Family's Petition in Money Laundering Case