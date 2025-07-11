Left Menu

Olympic Dreams and Second Chances: Steinfeld and Teller Shine in 'Winter Games'

Hailee Steinfeld and Miles Teller star in Paramount's upcoming film 'Winter Games,' directed by Paul Downs Colaizzo. The film unfolds the journey of a sidelined skier and a self-destructive hockey player who meet serendipitously. Their growing bond tests personal ambitions amid a backdrop of romance and redemption.

Paramount Pictures is gearing up for the release of its latest cinematic offering, 'Winter Games,' featuring famed actress Hailee Steinfeld in a prominent role. Known for her work in 'Hawkeye' and 'True Grit,' Steinfeld is poised to captivate audiences alongside co-star Miles Teller.

The film, directed by Paul Downs Colaizzo of 'Brittany Runs a Marathon' fame, presents a riveting tale of two athletes from disparate worlds. Steinfeld portrays a skier who has long been ignored, while Teller takes on the role of a hockey legend on the verge of self-destruction. Their paths intersect at their respective low points, leading to an unforeseen and transformative connection.

'Winter Games' explores themes of romance and personal redemption as the characters strive for athletic glory. Produced by Miles Teller and the White brothers under the Star Thrower banner, the movie promises an engaging narrative of dreams and determination.

