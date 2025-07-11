Kuberaa: A Journey from Tirupati to Prime Video

'Kuberaa', starring Tamil actor Dhanush, is set to make its OTT debut on Prime Video on July 18, as announced by the streaming platform on Friday. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film includes prominent performances by Telugu star Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil.

The plot revolves around Deva, a humble vagrant from Tirupati, portrayed by Dhanush. His life unexpectedly changes when he becomes entangled in a perilous conspiracy. Corporate tycoon Neeraj Mithra, played by Jim Sarbh, discovers a hidden oil reserve and coerces disgraced ex-CBI officer Deepak Tej, a role taken by Nagarjuna, to aid him in its control. Deepak crafts an elaborate scheme involving Deva, leading to a tumultuous chain of events when Deva evades capture.

'Kuberaa', produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Rammohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations, hit theatres on June 20 and is released in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

(With inputs from agencies.)