Population Foundation of India Calls for Justice-Centric Policies on World Population Day
The Population Foundation of India asserts that India's population challenges focus on justice and investment in human potential, urging policymakers to prioritize gender equality and inclusive growth rather than fear-driven debates. Emphasizing reproductive autonomy, the NGO calls for strengthened care systems and a rights-based population approach.
On World Population Day 2025, the Population Foundation of India urged a move away from fear-based discussions on overpopulation and fertility decline. Instead, the NGO advocates for policies emphasizing dignity, rights, and opportunities for women, youth, and the elderly.
During a function, Executive Director Poonam Muttreja emphasized that India's population challenges are about justice and equity, not just numbers. The foundation stressed the importance of gender equality, reproductive autonomy, and inclusive public investment as key policy areas.
In addressing demographic challenges, the NGO highlighted the need for gender-diverse family planning, harnessing the potential of the youth demographic, and preparing for an aging population. By centering these groups in policy discussions, Muttreja argues, population trends can lead to a more just and resilient future.
