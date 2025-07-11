Chris Brown Pleads Not Guilty in London Assault Case

U.S. singer Chris Brown appeared in court on Friday, pleading not guilty to charges of assault causing actual bodily harm. The charges stem from an alleged altercation with music producer Abraham Diaw in a London nightclub.

Brown, denying a more severe accusation of attempting grievous bodily harm, confirmed his identity and pleas at London's Southwark Crown Court. His co-defendant, Omololu Akinlolu, also pleaded not guilty to the assault charge.

With a trial scheduled for October 2026, Brown's supporters expressed their backing during the brief hearing. The R&B artist, known for hits like "Loyal" and "Run It," had been granted bail earlier this year following his arrest in Manchester.

(With inputs from agencies.)