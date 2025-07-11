Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh Unite for 'Battle of Galwan'
Chitrangda Singh confirms that Salman Khan upheld his promise to work with her, as they collaborate for the first time in the film 'Battle of Galwan'. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, this film recounts the 2020 Galwan valley conflict. Singh expresses gratitude for being entrusted with a pivotal role.
Actor Chitrangda Singh revealed that Salman Khan fulfilled his longstanding promise of working with her, as they come together for the movie 'Battle of Galwan'.
The film, helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, explores the 2020 Galwan valley incident between India and China, marking a first-time collaboration for the two actors.
Chitrangda expressed gratitude towards Lakhia for his faith in her, asserting the film's significance, as it portrays a pivotal moment in India's military history.
