Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh Unite for 'Battle of Galwan'

Actor Chitrangda Singh revealed that Salman Khan fulfilled his longstanding promise of working with her, as they come together for the movie 'Battle of Galwan'.

The film, helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, explores the 2020 Galwan valley incident between India and China, marking a first-time collaboration for the two actors.

Chitrangda expressed gratitude towards Lakhia for his faith in her, asserting the film's significance, as it portrays a pivotal moment in India's military history.

(With inputs from agencies.)