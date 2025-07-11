Left Menu

Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh Unite for 'Battle of Galwan'

Chitrangda Singh confirms that Salman Khan upheld his promise to work with her, as they collaborate for the first time in the film 'Battle of Galwan'. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, this film recounts the 2020 Galwan valley conflict. Singh expresses gratitude for being entrusted with a pivotal role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 16:00 IST
Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh Unite for 'Battle of Galwan'
Chitrangda Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Chitrangda Singh revealed that Salman Khan fulfilled his longstanding promise of working with her, as they come together for the movie 'Battle of Galwan'.

The film, helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, explores the 2020 Galwan valley incident between India and China, marking a first-time collaboration for the two actors.

Chitrangda expressed gratitude towards Lakhia for his faith in her, asserting the film's significance, as it portrays a pivotal moment in India's military history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025